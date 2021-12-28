NEET-PG counselling crisis: Delhi doctors to continue protests, call for shutdown

An association of doctors representing government-run hospitals in Delhi said it will continue to protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling until its demands are fulfilled. They even called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions.

‘We were detained at Sarojini Nagar police station. After discussion, we have decided to continue our protest from Safdarjung Hospital until our demands are met… Considering night curfew, we returned to Safdarjung. We will continue our protest from there,’ said Dr Kul Saurabh Kaushik, the general secretary of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA).

On Monday evening, doctors held a protest march near Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, during which 7 personnel were injured near ITO, police said. The Delhi Police filed a first information report (FIR) under section 188 and other provisions for obstructing the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property.

FORDA in a statement claimed ‘police brutality’ and labelled the incident a ‘dark day in the history of the medical fraternity’. It further claimed that resident doctors were ‘brutally assaulted, dragged, and imprisoned by the cops’ while demonstrating ‘peacefully’.

‘From today onwards, all healthcare institutions will be completely shut down. We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of FORDA Representatives and Resident doctors,’ the association said in a statement on Monday.

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis. The NEET PG exam scheduled in January 2021 was postponed due to the first and second wave of pandemic and was later held on September 12.