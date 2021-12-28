Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai adds 300 parking spots

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has added more than 300 parking slots in the Jumeirah Beach area. RTA said that the new parking slots span over four parking yards along the Jumeirah Beach stretch.

The first and second parking yards in Jumeirah 3 encompasses 157 parking spaces. The third yard in Umm Suqeim 1 and 2 includes 93 parking spaces, and the fourth yard in Umm Suqeim 3 has 57.

Also Read: Country announces 90-day visa free entry for UAE citizens

Parking fees can be paid in cash or card at the designated machines. Additionally, drivers can pay through RTA Dubai app, SMS and WhatsApp.