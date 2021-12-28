Russian court extends years of sentence for Gulag historian to 15 years

In a sex abuse case against the Russian historian Yuri Dmitriev, that his supporters claim was fabricated to punish him for finding mass graves of Stalin’s Gulags, a Russian court added two more years to his 13-year sentence, on Monday.

Dmitriev, who documented Soviet-era brutality with the prominent rights group Memorial, was convicted guilty in July of sexually abusing his adopted daughter, a claim that he rejected. In October, Russia’s Supreme Court dismissed his appeal.

Dmitriev was originally sentenced to three and a half years in prison. He was supposed to be released in November 2020. However, only weeks before his release, a city court in Petrozavodsk, Russia’s northwestern Karelia area, dramatically increased his sentence by ten years.

On Monday, the court said that Dmitriev’s sentence had been further prolonged by two years and that he would be imprisoned in a high-security penitentiary colony.