Sonia slams BJP: detestable efforts to erase India’s rich heritage

The Congress President Sonia Gandhi, said on Tuesday that divisive ideas anchored in hate and prejudice were attempting to undermine the firm foundation laid down by party leaders over the years to build a strong India.

While addressing the Congress workers on party’s 137th Foundation Day, Sonia Gandhi said ‘History was being falsified and detestable efforts were being made to erase the ‘Ganga-Jamuni’ culture of the country’.

She promised that the Congress shall not be a mute spectator and will not allow anyone to damage the rich heritage of the country.

“Divisive ideologies rooted in hate and prejudice, which had no role in our freedom movement, are now causing havoc on our society’s secular fabric,’ Gandhi added.

Gandhi’s remarks come at a time when a group of fringe Hindu religious leaders has slandered Mahatma Gandhi and glorified his killer Nathuram Godse as a symbol of truth and religion.

‘They are rewriting history in order to give themselves a role they do not deserve. They inflame passions, instill fear and spread animosity. The best traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged’, the Congress President added.