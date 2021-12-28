SpiceJet, AirAsia India announce discounts on air tickets

Mumbai: India based air carriers, SpiceJet and AirAsia India have announced discounts on flight tickets. SpiceJet launched the sale offers of one-way fares starting for as low as Rs 1,122 on destinations such as Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Hyderabad and Jammu-Srinagar routes. The sale offer is valid for bookings made from December 27 to 31, while the travel period validity for these bookings is from January 15, 2022 to April 15, 2022.

The budget airline is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for their next travel and a flat 25%t instant discount on add-ons such as SpiceMax, preferred seats and priority services.

AirAsia India announced its ‘New Year, New Places’ offer with fares starting at Rs 1,122 for routes like Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Chennai-Hyderabad in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network. The offer is applicable for bookings made from 27th December till 31st December 2021 for a travel period between 15th January 2022 to 15th April 2022.