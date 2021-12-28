Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmarks edged higher. BSE Sensex surged 477.24 points or 0.83% higher to at 57,897.48. NSE Nifty surged 147 points or 0.86% to settle at 17233.25. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 1.18% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 1.55%.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India.