Third Ashes test to resume as players cleared of COVID

After testing negative for COVID-19, England and Australia’s cricketers have been cleared to play on day three of the third Ashes test in Melbourne, governing body of Cricket Australia (CA) informed.

‘Both sets of players’ families had PCR testing yesterday and all of them came back negative,’ CA stated in a statement.

After two England support staff members and two of their family members tested positive this week and were put into isolation, the players underwent PCR testing.

After passing quick antigen tests, England was cleared to play day two on Monday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.