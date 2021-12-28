UAE issues first civil marriage license for non-Muslim Canadian couple

The United Arab Emirates has issued its first civil marriage licence to a non-Muslim couple, state media reported Monday, as the Gulf country attempts to maintain its edge over regional competitors. The United Arab Emirates has been revising its laws to position itself as a modernising force in a generally conservative region, where foreigners make up 90% of the approximately ten-million population.

According to the official WAM news agency, a Canadian couple became the first to marry in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi under the new law on the personal status of a non-Muslim. The move ‘contributes to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for skills and expertise from around the world’, WAM said.

Civil marriage in the Middle East is uncommon and usually conducted under the authority of one of the three monotheistic beliefs. Civil marriages are permitted in Tunisia and Algeria. While some nations in the region allow civil unions under certain conditions, some only recognise civil weddings conducted abroad, and still others do not recognise civil unions at all.

Late last year, the United Arab Emirates revamped an array of laws in a social liberalisation drive to burnish its progressive image. As a result, unmarried couples were allowed to live together, restrictions on alcohol were eased, and long-term residences were made available.

Earlier this month, the UAE announced it will move to a Western-style Saturday-Sunday weekend.