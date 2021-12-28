UAE police announce revised timings for ban on heavy vehicle movement

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have announced updated timings for ban on heavy vehicles. The timings were updated in line with the UAE’s shift to a shorter workweek from January 1, 2022.

As per the revised timings, the peak hours are applicable Monday to Friday: 6.30am to 9am; and 3pm to 6pm in Abu Dhabi city; and 6.30am to 8.30am; and 2pm to 4pm in Al Ain.

Drivers who violate this will be get a fine of 1000 UAE dirhams and four black points.