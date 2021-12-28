US cuts isolation restrictions; shorter 5-day quarantine for Covid patients

US health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who get infected with Covid-19 from 10 to five days and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the new advice is in line with emerging data indicating people infected with the coronavirus are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

A recent spike of Covid-19 cases, driven by the omicron form has also influenced the decision. According to preliminary studies, omicron may produce milder illnesses than earlier Covid-19 strains. However, experts warn that the sheer number of people who become infected and therefore having to isolate them threatens to curb the ability of hospitals, airlines, and other businesses to remain open.

According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the country is on the verge of seeing a surge in omicron cases.