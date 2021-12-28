Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan’s look from upcoming film leaked

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were spotted departing a director’s office in the city together in November, and the paparazzi snapped them. Rumours began to circulate that the two were working on a film together. Vicky and Sara’s next project was later reported to be a romantic comedy. Vicky flew to Indore last week, just days after his wedding to Katrina Kaif, to begin filming alongside Sara, and now, thanks to fans, photographs from the set of the film have gone viral.

Due to their unusual appearance, images of Sara and Vicky on the streets of Indore are slowly gaining traction on social media. Sara and Vicky’s costumes for the film were the focus of the images and videos that went viral. Sara is seen wearing a green floral saree with sindoor and matching bangles on her wrists in one of the images. Vicky, on the other hand, is dressed down in a shirt and a jacket. The two appeared to be a married pair. However, there is no evidence of this.

Sara and Vicky are said to be the leads of Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy. The plot of the film has been kept under wraps, but according to reports, Sara and Vicky will shoot for 30 to 40 days in Indore.

Meanwhile, Vicky returned to Mumbai after a few days of filming to spend Christmas with his wife Katrina Kaif. The couple’s images from their new home celebration went viral on social media.