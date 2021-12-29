4 banks in UAE announce Sunday holiday for branches

Dubai: 4 banks in the UAE has announced Sunday as a holiday. Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and HSBC has announced this decision. The decision was taken in accordance with the UAE government’s new workweek system.

Emirates NBD: Branches of Emirates NBD will be open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank: Branches of this bank will be closed only on Sunday. On Fridays, standalone branches will be open from 8am to 12pm, and mall-based branches will operate from 4pm to 10pm.

Also Read: Gulf country issues circular on New Year holiday

Mashreq Bank: It will adopt a Saturday-Sunday weekend. Bank branches will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 3.30pm for customers, and 7.45am to 4pm for employees. On Friday, the customer hours are 7.30am to 12.30pm and 7.30am to 12.45pm for employees.

HSBC: Branches in the UAE will remain open six days a week. Holiday moves from Friday to Sunday

Earlier the UAE Central Bank had directed all banks to remain open six days a week, including Friday. Banks can decide their working hours in compliance with the new laws.