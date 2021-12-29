Abu Dhabi bans trucks, labour buses for 24 hours

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has banned trucks and 50-seat buses transporting workers for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve. The authority announced that trucks and labour buses will not be allowed to enter any of the four bridges leading to the mainland.

The 24-hour restriction will go into effect from 7am on Friday, December 31, to Saturday, January 1, 2022. However, logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.