Abu Dhabi issues Covid-19 safety rules for New Year celebrations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in Abu Dhabi has issued new Covid-19 safety protocols for hotels, tourism establishments, event organizers and cultural and leisure venues.

The DCT has instructed the organizers of New Year celebrations to follow the Green Pass protocol. Only people with a green status on AlHosn app will be allowed to enter venues. They must also have a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours before the celebrations.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai extend validity of ‘Festive Pass’

The organizers of events must install EDE scanners at all entry points. Wearing of face masks and maintaining a social distance of 1.5 meters is mandatory. Families are allowed to sit together without the need for physical distancing.