Australia sees record hospitalization as Omicron surges

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have reached the highest level since mid-October in Australia’s most populous state, as a surge in omicron cases across the country pressures the healthcare system. In the past 24 hours, New South Wales registered 11,201 new covid cases, up 87 percent from the previous day’s figure. Atleast 625 people are in hospitals across the state, including 61 in intensive care units. Testing centres around the state are still experiencing high demand with some results taking more than 72 hours.

The majority of Australia has adapted to live with the virus, relying on vaccines and a growing arsenal of treatments. While recent studies have raised hopes that omicron symptoms may be less severe than with the delta wave, some health experts have warned that, if too many people become infected with Omicron variant, the health system will be under strain.