‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ boy meets with accident; Badshah tweets health update

On Tuesday, Badshah took to his Twitter handle to share that he is on his way to the hospital to see internet star Sahdev Dirdo after the latter met with an accident in the Sukma region, Chhattisgarh. The voice behind the popular Bachpan Ka Pyaar song is Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old child from Chhattisgarh.

Sahdev Dirdo was taken to the hospital after being wounded in a road accident earlier on Tuesday and is undergoing treatment.

‘In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to the hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers’, Badshah tweeted.

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers ? — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

When the incident occurred, Sahdev Dirdo was on his motorcycle to his village with his father. He was hurt when he fell off his motorcycle. It’s been reported that he’s had a significant head injury. After getting first-aid, Sahdev Dirdo was transferred from the Sukma District Hospital to the Medical College in Jagdalpur.

Also Read: Actress Amala Paul receives UAE’s Golden Visa

District collector Vineet Bandanwar and Sunil Sharma, the Superintendent of Police, also visited the hospital for a medical update. Doctors are keeping a close eye on Sahdev Dirdo’s health. In July, the internet went crazy with Sahdev Dirdo’s viral Bachpan Ka Pyaar video.