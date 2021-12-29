COVID-19 mortality rate among fully vaccinated cancer patients: Study

Fully vaccinated cancer patients who develop breakthrough Covid-19 infections are still at significant risk of hospitalisation and death, recent research stated.

Fully vaccinated patients who encountered breakthrough infections had a 65 per cent hospitalisation rate, a 19 per cent ICU or mechanical ventilation rate, and a 13 per cent mortality rate, according to the study published in Annals of Oncology.

The data was gathered between November 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, before cancer patients were advised to get booster immunizations.

The researchers found 1,787 cancer patients with Covid-19 for the study, the great majority of whom had never been immunised. The number of people who had been fully vaccinated was 54 and 46 per cent of those who had been fully vaccinated had lower levels of lymphocytes, which are T and B cells that are involved for immune responses to viruses. Lympopenia is a common side effect of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies or CAR-T cell therapies for hematologic malignancies such as lymphoma and leukaemia.

The findings appear to back with prior findings that individuals with hematologic malignancies are more likely to have severe Covid-19 side effects.

The researchers cautioned that this small study is insufficient to draw clear findings regarding certain anticancer medicines that may be linked to breakthrough infections. Patients on a corticosteroid therapy regimen also looked to be more likely to be admitted to the hospital.