Dubai Customs foil drug smuggling bid, recovers Captagon worth Dh1.4 billion

Dubai: Dubai Customs Jebel Ali and Tecom Center foiled a drug smuggling bid and recovered 1.5 tons of captagon worth Rs 1.4 billion UAE dirhams. This is the biggest drug haul in the country.

The Customs Operations Room at the Sea Customs Center Management, aided by Siyaj (the customs port control project), had analyzed all data related to a high-risk shipment coming to Jebel Ali Port. The shipment was carefully monitored using the smart system prior to its arrival at the port.