Dubai International Airport implement new PCR testing rule

Dubai: The Dubai International Airport has announced a new PCR test rule for passengers. The airport authority informed that it will carry out random PCR tests on passengers arriving on some flights.

Dubai Media said that PCR tests are mandatory for passengers coming in the flights mentioned on Emirate’s website. The Dubai Airport may also conduct rapid tests on passengers coming in other flights too.

According to Dubai Media, all passengers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Sudan are subject to mandatory tests upon arrival. They must also have a mandatory ICA and GDRFA approval pre-arrival.

Dubai has also issued fresh restrictions on travellers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania. Passengers travelling to Dubai who has been in or transited through these countries in the past 14 days are not permitted to enter the Emirate.