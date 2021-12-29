Expo 2020 Dubai extend validity of ‘Festive Pass’

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has extended the validity of its Festive Pass to January 7, 2022. The pass was previously valid only till December 31, 2021.

The organizers also announced that the Festive Pass can be upgraded to a Season Pass for Dh150. It also announced that as the country will shift to new workweek from January 1,2022, the Expo’s weekday offer will be valid for entries Monday to Friday.

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced 13 hours of celebrations on New Year’s Eve from 3 pm to 4 am. Drones will do the countdown to 2022 and two fireworks will light up the night sky at 12 midnight and 3am.