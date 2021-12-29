Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in the forex market. The muted opening of the Indian share market and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 74.69 against the dollar. The local currency is trading in a narrow range of 74.68 to 74.76 against the US currency. On Tuesday, the rupee registered its ninth straight session of gain and surged 30 paise to close at a one-month high of 74.70 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.02% to 96.18. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 207.31 crore.