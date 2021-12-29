Gas cylinder blast: 5 workers injured in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: At least five workers were injured, one of them severely, when a gas cylinder used for welding purpose exploded in Chennai, on Wednesday. The mishap occurred when a group of men, some of them migrant workers, who were carrying out renovation work in an apartment complex.

Also read: Madras HC allows New Year celebrations in Puducherry, Liquor sale restricted

The seriously injured worker was admitted to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital that is known for treating burns, the police said. A police officer said the worker sustained burns above 60% and was said to be critical. The four others were undergoing treatment.