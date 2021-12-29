DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country issues circular on New Year holiday

Dec 29, 2021, 11:17 pm IST

Manama: His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain issued a circular on the 2022 New Year holiday.

According to the circular, all  ministries, state departments, and public institutions will be closed on Saturday, 1 January 2022. Since the New Year holiday falls on a weekly holiday, Sunday 2 January 2022, will be compensated as a public holiday in lieu.

