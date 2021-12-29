Music director D Imman Announces Divorce From Wife Monicka Richard

After nearly a decade of marriage, music composer D Imman and his wife Monicka Richard are separating, the 38-year-old music director announced on his social media profile on Wednesday. D Imman, who recently composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, released an official statement on his social media that read: ‘To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support’.

D Imman is best known for his work in Tamil cinema, but he has also worked in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. This year, he earned a National Award for composing music for Nayanthara and Ajith Kumar’s film Viswasam, which was released in 2019. D Imman has also received a number of other honours for his work in South Indian films.

D Imman’s first movie as a music director was 2002’s Thamizhan, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Vijay.