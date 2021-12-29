Nagaland killings: Army’s inquiry team to visit incident site today

On Wednesday, an inquiry team of the Indian Army, which has been investigating the December 4 Nagaland fire incident, will visit the incident site in the Mon district. ‘In reference to Indian Army inquiry into December 4 incident at Oting, Nagaland, the Army Inquiry Team will visit the incident site on December 29. The team will also be present at Tizit Police Station, Mon District on the same day,’ PRO Kohima, Ministry of Defence tweeted on Monday.

The investigation team has asked the general public for any primary information about the shooting incident.

On December 4, at least 13 civilians were killed by the Army’s 21 Para Special Forces (SF) in a botched-up counter-insurgency operation in the region. Six civilians were killed when an SF unit mistook coal mine workers heading home in a pick-up van to be members of the terrorist group NSCN (K). As these coal mine workers did not return, villagers and neighbours began searching for them and surrounded Army trucks. The troops opened fire on the protesting citizens of which seven lost their lives. One Army jawan was also killed.

Meanwhile, the Army expressed regret for the deaths of civilians in the Mon district and assured that an inquiry into the incident was underway.