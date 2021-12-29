Nostradamus’s predictions 2022: AI takeover, Inflation, Nation-invasion

Nostradamus was a French astrologer who wrote a book titled Les Prophéties that contained 942 poetic quatrains that predicted the future. It has been known to predict the coming of wars, natural disasters, assassinations, nuclear attacks, and revolutions since it was first published in 1555.

His predictions were far from sunny, earning him the nickname the Prophet of Doom. In his prose, he frequently uses the words pestilence, famine, blood, sorrow, and fire, inspired by Biblical texts and his own plague-time experiences. In addition, he predicted what would happen in the year 2022.

1. FRENCH INVASION

The invasion of France by an Eastern threat is a reoccurring theme in Nostradamus’s predictions, yet this particular prediction is interpreted as referring to the spring of 2022:

‘Blue-head shall white-head

harm in such degree

As France’s good to both shall e’er amount’.

Would this prediction be referring to the outbreak of World War III, or France’s qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

2. HUNGER AND INFLATION

In a failing economy, Nostradamus predicted rising prices as another fearsome possibility. According to his prophecy:

‘No abbots, monks, no novices to learn;

Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax’

‘So high the price of wheat,

That man is stirred

His fellow man to eat in his despair’

Nostradamus also predicted that inflation and price increases would cause a worldwide famine. The mass starvation will cause a conflict over natural resources, and climate change will exacerbate the conflict. Inflation has already spiked due to political instability, the Coronavirus pandemic, and gas shortages. Similarly, energy and food prices are also at a record high.

3. GLOBALISATION TO GET WORSE

It was predicted by Nostradamus that rising temperatures would half-cook the fish in the sea due to climate change. The human race will not see rain for 40 years, and when it finally does, there will be ‘great floods’ that will devastate nations, according to his predictions.

‘Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea:?

The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil.

When Rhodes and Genoa

Half-starved shall be

The local folk to cut them up shall toil’.

We may not see fish boil in the sea (hopefully), but we are going through a mass-extinction event across the globe. Food chain complications, destruction of natural habitats, declining fish numbers, heatwaves, flooding, and droughts are all becoming more prevalent throughout the world. In 2022, it would not be out of the question to assume that global warming will be getting worse.

4. CRYPTO CRAZE

Despite its existence being predicted way back in 1555, Nostradamus was able to determine its existence. The prediction went like this:

‘The copies of gold and silver inflated

Which after the theft were thrown into the lake

At the discovery that all is exhausted and dissipated by the debt

All scripts and bonds will be wiped out’

Despite crypto trading not using silver or gold, gold prices are currently surging and Silicon Valley engineers and executives are joining forces with crypto startups. Are these predictions coming true? Only 2022 will tell.

5. THE RISE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

In the last few decades, technology has advanced at such a rapid pace that it’s nearly impossible to predict what new developments will be made every year. Nostradamus’s hypothesis about artificial intelligence almost five centuries ago is all the more impressive because of this.

‘The Moon in the full of night over the high mountain,

The new sage with a lone brain sees it:

By his disciples invited to be immortal,

Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire’

From smart speakers to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence can be found in everything from predictive text to smart speakers. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was named ‘Person of the Year 2021’ by TIME magazine for Tesla and SpaceX, while more and more advanced robots emerge every day.

It has repeatedly been warned against overrelying on technology, especially in relation to robots. In describing immortal disciples and their potentially negative consequences, Nostradamus was well ahead of the curve.