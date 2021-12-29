Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralize Omicron variant

Antibodies that neutralise omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants were discovered by an international team of experts. These antibodies attack parts of the virus spike protein that mostly remain unchanged while the viruses mutate. The outcome of the study were published in Nature.

According to David Veesler, an investigator with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and associate professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, identifying the targets of these ‘broadly neutralising’ antibodies on the spike protein could lead to the development of vaccines and antibody treatments that are effective against not only the omicron variant but other variants that may emerge in future.

‘This discovery indicates that by focusing on antibodies that target these highly conserved regions on the spike protein, we can combat the virus’s ongoing evolution,’ Veesler said.

Veesler led the research project with Davide Corti of Humabs Biomed SA, Vir Biotechnology, in Switzerland. The lead authors of the study were Elisabetta Cameroni and Christian Saliba (Humabs), John E. Bowen (UW Biochemistry) and Laura Rosen (Vir).