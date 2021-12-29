State government impose stricter restrictions, issues new guidelines

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has issued new Covid guidelines in the state. State government has also imposed stricter curbs on the New Year celebrations.

According to the new guidelines, from 9 pm to 6 am, gatherings of more than 5 people have been banned at public places. New Year celebrations can be held with a maximum of 50% capacity in indoor, 25% in outdoor venues.

Social distancing, masks, sanitizers should be used at these places. People aged above 60 and children below 10 years should stay at home. The government also urged people not to crowd at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, Juhu, Chowpatty, Marine lines.