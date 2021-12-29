Those who bow to PM Modi’s wrong decisions follow Hindutva: Rahul Gandhi

People who bow before ‘wrong decisions’ of PM Narendra Modi are the ones who follow Hindutva ideology, according to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Those who face challenges are Hindus, he continued, but those who run away from problems out of fear are followers of Hindutva.

‘Those who believe in the ideology of Hindutva bow before anyone — they bowed before the British and they bow before money because there is no truth in their hearts’, he said while virtually addressing the concluding session of the 3-day Congress training camp on Tuesday.

He further stated that a PM from the Congress would have resigned for failing to discharge his duty had China occupied Indian territory ‘whereas the RSS people are engaged in hiding the violation of India’s borders by China under the Modi regime’.

He also alleged that those linked to the RSS are instilling fear and hatred in the country, and vowed that the Congress would fight back and not step back an inch. ‘The BJP’s Laxman Rekha is power and for the sake of power, they have always been changing the Laxman Rekha of their ideology, whereas Congress’s Laxman Rekha is truth and we Congressmen stand where there is truth,’ said Rahul.