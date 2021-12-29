TV actor Iqbal Khan and wife Sneha expecting second child

Television actor Iqbal Khan is overjoyed since his wife is expecting their second kid. Iqbal’s wife Sneha recently took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans and followers on Christmas Day and shared a picture of herself with her husband flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the picture, Sneha wrote, ‘Blessed, grateful & loved. Sending lots of love & blessings to each & everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

As soon as the post was shared, fans and many of her friends flocked down to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Amit Tandon wrote, ‘Congrats guys wow that’s amazing’, while Janvi Cheddi Gopalia commented, ‘OMG! Heartiest Congratulations! Hope u r doing well!’

Iqbal Khan and Sneha have been married for 14 years. They have a daughter named Ammara as well.