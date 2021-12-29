UAE announces new speed limit for key Abu Dhabi road

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced new speed limit for a section of Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road. The new speed limit on Al Mafraq Bridge to Baniyas Bridge section will be 120kmph. This will come in effect from December 30, Thursday, to April 2022. The ITC changed the speed limit due to road works.

Earlier in the day, the authority announced that trucks and labour buses will be banned inside Abu Dhabi on New Year’s Eve from 7:00 am on Friday, 31 December 2021 to 7:00 am on Saturday, 1 January 2022. Logistics and general cleaning company vehicles are exempted.