UAE Central Bank issues 7 commemorative silver coins to honour founding fathers

Dubai: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the issuance of seven commemorative silver coins in one set. The coins were released to honour the founding fathers of the UAE during the 50th anniversary of the country.

CBUAE will issue 3,000 sets comprising seven silver coins, each of which is worth Dh50 and weighs 28g. The coins will be available for sale at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches from January 3,2022.

The front face of the coin will bear a black and white image of one of the founding fathers and another colour image of Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the current rulers of the Emirates. The reverse side of the coins will bear the 50th year logo, surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in Arabic and English, in addition to the nominal value of the coin (Dh50).

The black and white photographs include the founding fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The coloured images are of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.