UAE’s oldest island to turn into residential paradise

UAE residents will soon have the opportunity to live on an island with gorgeous beach views and roaming gazelles, as well as a high-end assortment of retail shops and eateries. On Tuesday, the government of Umm Al Quwain unveiled a large Dh 2.47 billion development project for Siniyah Island, the UAE’s oldest island, which is home to beautiful nature, diverse wildlife, and rare ancient monuments. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mua’lla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, was present during the signing of the first phase of the Al Siniyah Island Development Project, which entails the construction of a three-lane bridge connecting the island to Ittihad Road.

The Dh 300 million two-way 2.5-kilometer bridge will make it easier for citizens and residents to access the island, which is now only accessible by boat. With a speed of 100 kmh, about 1 km of the curved bridge will be above water.

Within the following 20 months, the first phase of the island development project, which includes the construction of villas and two hotels, will be completed.

The vast development project, which covers more than 30 million square feet, is part of the emirate’s efforts to market it as a vital tourist and commercial destination while also driving development.

The island will be home to 300 luxury waterfront villas and mansions, 250 townhouses, 14 buildings with over 570 apartment units, two hotels, a variety of stores, restaurants, recreational facilities, and community centres once completed. There will be about 80 villas with their own own berths.

The first phase is expected to have a population of 5,600 people. The island will have a population of 28,000 people when it is completed. The island will be a benchmark of low density, environmentally sensitive residential and coastal communities, according to Saud Faisal Al Gurg, Managing Director of Al Gurg Consultants. The island will be carved with 18km terrestrial trails that will enable visitors and residents to fully experience the island’s natural and cultural beauty.

Four trials will allow direct access to the mangroves, wildlife (for a closer and direct view of a diverse array of gazelles, ostriches, and birds), the island’s rich archaeological finds, and community recreational amenities to researchers and students. Mangrove and lagoon kayak will also be available on the marine pathways.