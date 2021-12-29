UP Police use titles of Salman’s movies to spread COVID awareness on his birthday

The Uttar Pradesh police department keeps up with the latest trends and exactly used them to raise public awareness. Covid-19 instances are on the rise as the Omicron variety spreads across the country. The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has devised a novel method of reminding individuals that they must continue to use masks, sanitizers, and keep social distance.

On the superstar Salman Khan’s birthday, when people can’t stop talking about him and hashtags like Bhai Ka Birthday and HBD Salman have been trending on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh police offered a wordplay of his film titles to raise awareness.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department posted a photo of actor Salman Khan wearing a face mask, along with the words, ‘Zindagi Mein Teen Cheez Kabhi Underestimate Mat Karna- Mask, Sanitizer and Social Distancing’.

They captioned the image by mentioning Salman’s films, ‘Virus se chal rahi kushti mein yahi teeno ‘Antim’ tak aapke ‘Bodyguard’ bane rahenge! Satark Rahiye Aur Suraksha ke ‘Sultan’ Bankar ‘Bharat’ Mein Corona ki ‘Dabbang’ai ko ‘Kick’ kijiye. #Omicron’.

Virus se chal rahi kushti mein yahi teeno 'Antim' tak aapke 'Bodyguard' bane rahenge! Satark Rahiye Aur Suraksha ke ‘Sultan’ Bankar ‘Bharat' Mein Corona ki 'Dabbang'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye.#Omicron pic.twitter.com/GlBRsjSp48 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 27, 2021

The effort and originality of the UP Police Department astonished netizens, who flooded the page with comments. ‘Great effort’, one of them wrote.

The rise of Omicron variant instances in the country has caused governments to reintroduce restrictions and limitations on public activities. To combat the spread of the Omicron variety, many state governments have implemented a night curfew.