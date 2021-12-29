US administration adds 3 countries to ‘do not travel list’

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added 3 more countries to its ‘Level 4: Very High’ list. The authority urged all US residents and citizens to avoid travelling to Malta, Moldova and Sweden. The authority has included Argentina in the ‘Level 3: High’ risk list.

The ‘Level 4: Very High’ list includes more than 90 countries. The CDC places a country or region at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

All passengers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship must submit a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 24 hours to enter the US. Meanwhile, the CDC has reduced the time for Self-isolation for Covid-19 patients from 10 days to 5 days.