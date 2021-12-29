Why Covid positive health workers continue to work in this Canadian province

Quebec, the second most populous province in Canada, has ‘no choice’ but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for Covid-19 in order to avoid staff shortages hindering healthcare services, according to Health Minister Christian Dube. On Monday, Quebec, which has been setting daily records since the Omicron strain initiated a fresh wave of rapidly rising infections, registered 12,833 new cases, the largest one-day figure of any Canadian region during the pandemic.

‘Omicron’s contagion is so rapid, that a high number of personnel have to be withdrawn – and that poses a risk to the network capacity to treat Quebecers. We made the decision that under a certain condition positive staff will be able to continue working according to a list of priority and risk management’, Dube told media.

Quebec will also offer a third dose of a Covid vaccine to everyone above the age of 18 from January.4.