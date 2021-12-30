3 militants killed, cop injured in two separate encounters in South Kashmir

Three unidentified militants were killed and a police officer was injured in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. Both encounters began on Wednesday evening after forces received information about militants in both places.

The first encounter took place in Nowgam, Anantnag district, in the evening, when security personnel launched an operation at Nowgam Shahabad. A police officer was injured in the initial gunfight, the police said. He has been taken to the hospital.

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter in Mirhama in Kulgam district. The operation is still in progress and searches are underway, police added.