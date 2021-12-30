Country eases travel restriction on passengers from 7 southern African countries

Lahore: Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in Pakistan eased inbound travel restriction imposed on 7 southern African countries. The authority announced certain Covid-19 safety protocols will remain in force. The countries are South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

3 days mandatory quarantine imposed on passengers who were tested RAT negative and coming from Omicron variant countries has been discontinued with immediate effect. But they must submit vaccination certificate, negative PCR report taken within 48 hours before boarding and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival at airport.

The passengers tested RAT positive would be quarantined for 10 days, while RT PCR test would be undertaken on 8th day of quarantine.