Abu Dhabi announces Work-from-home for some employees

Abu Dhabi: The federal government in Abu Dhabi has announced a remote working option for some employees. The authority said that the employees can opt for remote working, provided it does not affect the overall workflow at his or her department. For mothers with children enrolled in Grades 6 or less, the work-from-home option is applicable based on the distance learning schedule of their kids.

Also Read: India creates history at Centurion! First ever Test series victory in South Africa

The decision was taken as some schools in the country has shifted to online learning for the first two weeks of the new academic term from January 3, 2022.