Amid row over Nagaland killings, Centre extends AFSPA for six months

The Centre has extended the applicability of the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for another six months, describing the state’s situation as ‘disturbed and hazardous’ just days after forming a panel to consider its removal.

‘Whereas the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary’, the Union home ministry said in a gazette notification released on Thursday. It also added that, in the exercise of the powers provided by Section 3 of the AFSPA, the Central government declares Nagaland to be a ‘disturbed area’ for six months’ from December 30.

Since the army killed civilians in Mon mistaking them for insurgents, protests have been held across Nagaland, calling for the withdrawal of AFSPA. Separately, the army is investigating the killings as part of a failed mission. On Wednesday, an investigation team paid a visit to Mon and took the testimony of two witnesses.