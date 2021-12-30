Covid vaccines are primarily disease-modifying; Do not prevent infection: ICMR Chief

New Delhi: Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that all COVID vaccines do not prevent infection and are primarily disease-modifying.

Briefing media persons, DG, ICMR said, ‘All COVID vaccines, whether they are from India, Israel, US, Europe, UK or China, are primarily disease-modifying. They do not prevent infection. The precautionary dose is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalization and death’. ‘Use of masks before and after vaccination is a must and mass gatherings should be avoided… The treatment guidelines for the earlier and the currently circulating strains of coronavirus remain the same. Home isolation remains an important pillar’, he added..

Also read: 4 times vaccinated woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

With the administration of 63,91,282 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 143.83 crore (1,43,83,22,742) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The ministry added that this has been achieved through 1,53,47,226 sessions.