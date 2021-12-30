Dubai announces timings for parks, recreational sites

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced revised timings for parks and recreational sites in the emirate. The new working hours are announced as the UAE is going to shift into new workweek from January 1.

All major parks in the Emirate, Al-Safa Park, Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar Park, will operate from Monday to Thursday from 8am until 10pm. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and all official holidays, the parks will be open from 8am to 11pm.

Residential parks and squares will be open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 11pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 11:30pm. On official holidays these parks will operate from 8am until midnight.

Working hours remain the same at Dubai Safari Park Quranic Park and Dubai Frame. Farmers’ Souq at Al Nakheel Park will operate from Saturday instead of Friday, starting from January 8. Ladies’ Day at Al Barsha Park 2 will be held on Thursday instead of Sunday.

Children’s City, an activity centre for children featuring educational and amusement facilities, will operate from Monday to Friday from 9am until 7pm. On Saturdays and Sundays, the centre will be open from 2pm until 8pm.