Dubai unifies all government health insurance systems

Dubai: Dubai government has decided to unify all government health insurance systems. The new system called ‘Enaya’ will replace ‘Saada’ insurance, as well as all other previously provided government health insurance.

The beneficiaries of Enaya include citizens of Dubai who do not benefit from any other government insurance and employees of Dubai government departments and their families. Enaya features two different service providers — Neuron insurance and Almadallah Healthcare Management.

UAE citizens covered by the new system will automatically have certain members of their family covered, including spouses, parents, sons up to 24 years old and daughters until they are married or start working. UAE residents working for the Dubai government will be allowed to add their spouse and up to three children under 21 to the system. For expats Wife and three children under the age of 21 will be included in the coverage.