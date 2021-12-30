‘Extremely important that the skipper and coach should have a say in team selection’: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai: Former Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri said that he feels it’s ‘extremely important’ that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. Shastri said that the coach should be in the meeting when a particular team is being picked for a tour.

‘I think it is extremely important that the captain and the coach should have a say in team selection. I think going forward, both should officially have a say. Especially if the coach is experienced enough like I was and now how Rahul is’, he said in Star Sports show Bold and Brave: The Shastri Way. ‘It should happen in a meeting – not on the phone or outside – where the captain is there, so that he gets to see the mindsets of the selectors. What happens in the meeting when the convenor is there, all the big boys are there – he should be in that meeting,’ Shastri added.

Meanwhile, India defeated hosts South Africa in the first Test match at the SuperSport Park, Centurion by 113 runs. South Africa was all out for 191 runs in 68 overs while chasing a 305-run target set by the visitors. India bowled out South Africa for 197 after making 327 in their first innings. India has thus become the first Asian team to win a Test at the Centurion. This is also only the fourth Test win in South Africa in 21 attempts for India. India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. The second match will be held in Johannesburg and the final Test will be in Cape Town.