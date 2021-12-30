Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening of the Indian equity market supported the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 74.56 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close. The domestic currency on Wednesday settled 1 paisa lower at 74.71 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies edged higher by 0.07% to 95.99. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth R 975.23 crore