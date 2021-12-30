Hero Lectro launches F2i, F3i electric mountain bicycles

Mumbai: Hero Lectro, the electric cycle division of Hero Cycles, has launched two new electric mountain bicycles (MTBs) F2i and F3i. The new MTBs are priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 40,999 respectively.

Hero Cycles claimed that the new cycles are designed to offer a comfortable riding experience in both urban tracks as well as on off-road tracks. The company claims that these two are the first connected e-cycles in the country in the mountain-biking category. Both the cycles are equipped with Bluetooth and smartphone app connectivity.

It also features seven speed gears, 100mm suspension, 27.5″ and 29″ double alloy rim and dual disc brakes. They offer up to 35 kilometre of range in one charge.

The new MTBs comes in four modes of operation – Pedelec with 35 km of range, Throttle with 27 km of range, Cruise Control and Manual. These modes can be switched from one to another using the smart LED display on the bicycles.