‘Hit me real hard’: Actor Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine. The 29-year-old actor said that the virus has hit her ‘real hard’ and she has been bedridden for a few days.

‘Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid.. it has honestly hit me real hard! Ive been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision’, she posted on her Instagram Story. Fatehi, who has starred in films like “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and “Street Dancer 3D”, appealed to her fans and followers to stay safe and mask up.

‘Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately i have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am Working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,the actor wrote.

A spokesperson for Fatehi said the actor tested positive two days ago and has been cooperating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials. The spokesperson further said that the outdoor pictures of the actor doing the rounds of social media were old, as she has not stepped out since her COVID-19 diagnosis. ‘The spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures’, they clarified.