IRCTC announce ‘Jannat-e-Kashmir’ trip: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it will launch a new tour package named ‘Jannat-e-Kashmir’. The trip will begin on March 12 and end in Patna on March 17.

IRCTC said that the package covers Srinagar, emerald valley, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It also includes one night in a deluxe houseboat in Srinagar.

The package cost Rs 34,020 per person for single occupancy in a hotel and at Rs 27,030 for double occupancy. A triple occupancy room with a child will cost Rs 26,310 per person. During their six-day stay, travelers will travel in economy class and will be provided with special security protection. They will also be served breakfast and dinner.