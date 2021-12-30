Italy relaxes COVID-19 isolation restrictions.

Self-isolation regulations were abolished in Italy on Wednesday. Isolation will no longer be required for individuals who have had a positive contact but have received a booster dose, been vaccinated, or recovered from the illness within the last 120 days, according to an Italian Cabinet statement.

The decision comes after health experts encouraged the government to reconsider its policies, citing concerns that the highly contagious Omicron strain could paralyse the country by forcing millions of people to stay at home.

They must wear a more protective Ffp2 (equivalent to KN95 or N95 in other countries) mask for 10 days and take a test within five days of contact with the positive person if they show Covid-19 symptoms.