Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: An Indian has won 10 million UAE dirhams in the 57th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The first-time participant, Thinakar became Mahzooz’s 21st millionaire after matching five out of the five winning numbers which were 1, 33, 40, 45 and 46. Thinakar believes that it’s his late grandparents’ blessings that have yielded him the wealth of a lifetime at his very first attempt with Mahzooz.

The 57th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw also saw six winners share the second prize of Dh1 million, taking home Dh166,666 each. Additionally, three participants won Dh100,000 each in the Raffle Draw.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi announces Work-from-home for some employees

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. The next weekly live draw will be held on January 1, 2022 at 9pm UAE time.